SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:BWX) Short Interest Update

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:BWX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the September 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

