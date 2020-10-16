S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the highest is $2.73. S&P Global reported earnings per share of $2.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $11.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.87 to $11.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.46 to $11.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.23.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,190.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 51.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 28.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 379,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,948,000 after acquiring an additional 84,326 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in S&P Global by 160.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 166,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,694,000 after acquiring an additional 102,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.1% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI stock opened at $347.45 on Friday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

