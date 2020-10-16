Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,885 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 562.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Southern by 454.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,040 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

NYSE:SO opened at $58.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

