Sony (NYSE:SNE) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Sony (NYSE:SNE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a conviction-buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.67.

SNE stock opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sony has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 6,200.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,214,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Sony by 4.8% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 35.7% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 37,018 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

