Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Sompo Holdings (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) shares rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

SMPNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sompo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sompo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and financial and other services in Japan and internationally. The company underwrites various P&C insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and other insurance products; and life insurance products comprising individual and group insurance and annuities.

