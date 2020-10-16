Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.85

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.85 and traded as high as $34.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 936,508 shares traded.

SQM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.67 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,885,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,523,000 after buying an additional 253,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,319,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,392,000 after buying an additional 67,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,247,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,528,000 after buying an additional 274,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,653,000 after buying an additional 98,384 shares during the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.