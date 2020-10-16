SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) Shares Up 10%

SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) shares shot up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.48. 6,460,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 2,104,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A by 1,615.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 140,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 132,474 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the second quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology industries primarily located outside the United States.

