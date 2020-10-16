Snap (NYSE:SNAP) versus Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Financial Analysis

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Snap and Oblong, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 1 8 24 0 2.70 Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A

Snap presently has a consensus target price of $24.54, indicating a potential downside of 12.54%. Given Snap’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Snap is more favorable than Oblong.

Volatility and Risk

Snap has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.0% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Oblong shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snap and Oblong’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $1.72 billion 24.03 -$1.03 billion ($0.75) -37.41 Oblong $12.83 million 1.30 -$7.76 million N/A N/A

Oblong has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -57.18% -49.08% -26.52% Oblong -80.32% -80.56% -47.91%

Summary

Snap beats Oblong on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests. In addition, the company offers Snap Map, which brings to a live map of individual location, showing nearby friends, popular stories, and a heatmap of recent snaps posted; Memories that allows users to choose to save the Snaps they create in a searchable personal collection, and users to create Snaps and stories from their saved Snaps and camera roll; and Spectacles, a hardware product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations. The company offers managed videoconferencing, hybrid videoconferencing, video meeting suites, and webcasting services, as well as JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room service. It also provides remote service management services, including Resolve – Total Support, a management and support service; Helpdesk, which provides level 1 support; and Proactive Monitoring, a remote and automated monitoring service. In addition, the company offers Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic; Cloud Connect: Converge, which provides customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customers to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

