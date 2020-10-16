Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Kara Hamilton Sells 10,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kara Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $474,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $476,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $60.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $98,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 435.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 39.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

