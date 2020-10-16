Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Sleep Number also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.00-4.00 EPS.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $67.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.