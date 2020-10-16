Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE) Given a C$4.35 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$4.35 target price on Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

CVE:SKE opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$3.12. The firm has a market cap of $329.20 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63.

In other news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$25,665.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$347,805.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

