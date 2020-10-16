Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $12.13 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $174.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.