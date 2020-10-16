Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the September 15th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

PMNXF stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03. Silver Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Silver Lake Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

