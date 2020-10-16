Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Shares Up 7.1%

Silver Bull Resources Inc (TSE:SVB)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 33,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 26,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 million and a P/E ratio of -7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile (TSE:SVB)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

