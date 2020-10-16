SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Shares Up 8.9%

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.55. 140,034 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 38,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%.
SigmaTron International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMA)
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
