SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Shares Up 8.9%

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.55. 140,034 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 38,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SigmaTron International stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.33% of SigmaTron International at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

