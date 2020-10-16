Sicart Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $127.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $230.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.