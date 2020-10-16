Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Drops By 77.9%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the September 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Techtronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTNDY opened at $67.81 on Friday. Techtronic Industries has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances in Hong Kong, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.