Short Interest in Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) Increases By 466.7%

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Technical Communications stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 million, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.91. Technical Communications has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter. Technical Communications had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides video, data, fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as CSD 3324 SE secure telephone, fax and data system; CSD 3324 SP telephone and fax system; DSD 72A-SP military bulk ciphering system; and DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations, land mobile radio applications, and for military applications.

