Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Rises By 400.0%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. Sumco has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Sumco will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sumco in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Sumco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sumco in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

