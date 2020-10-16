Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Decreases By 59.2%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the September 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.0 days.

Shares of SWDAF opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.80.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

