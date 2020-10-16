Short Interest in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Expands By 434.8%

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 434.8% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE PCK opened at $9.13 on Friday. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCK. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

