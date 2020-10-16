Short Interest in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Expands By 434.8%

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 434.8% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NYSE PCK opened at $9.13 on Friday. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.
Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
