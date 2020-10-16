Short Interest in MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Drops By 76.0%

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the September 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

MGDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

