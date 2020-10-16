Short Interest in Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Increases By 400.0%

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kuraray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

Get Kuraray alerts:

Shares of KURRY stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.98 and a beta of 0.71. Kuraray has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.