Short Interest in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSE:EPP) Rises By 438.2%

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSE:EPP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 617,300 shares, a growth of 438.2% from the September 15th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:EPP opened at $41.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $48.13.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

ISHARES MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index. The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Australian, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore equity markets.

