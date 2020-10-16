Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Grows By 430.2%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, an increase of 430.2% from the September 15th total of 911,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of IXUS opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

