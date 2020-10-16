Short Interest in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Drops By 75.8%

iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the September 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMT. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 378,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.