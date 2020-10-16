Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $90.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s current price.

SWAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $74.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $79.00.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 109,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $5,547,978.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,967.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 33,323 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,666,483.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 952,943 shares of company stock worth $55,265,064. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 200.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 13.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 29,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

