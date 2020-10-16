Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $35,945.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $35,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Antoine Papiernik sold 1,126 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $88,954.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Antoine Papiernik sold 24,587 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total value of $1,896,887.05.

On Thursday, October 1st, Antoine Papiernik sold 17,744 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,336,478.08.

On Monday, September 28th, Antoine Papiernik sold 17,347 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $1,268,586.11.

On Friday, September 18th, Antoine Papiernik sold 12,653 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $926,073.07.

On Monday, September 14th, Antoine Papiernik sold 78,528 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $5,338,333.44.

On Thursday, August 27th, Antoine Papiernik sold 160,440 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $9,695,389.20.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Antoine Papiernik sold 60,657 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $3,642,452.85.

On Thursday, August 20th, Antoine Papiernik sold 33,822 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,029,658.22.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $71,526.00.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $79.00.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $58.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $4,434,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 13.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 268,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 100.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

