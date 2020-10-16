Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik Sells 1,126 Shares

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $88,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

On Monday, October 12th, Antoine Papiernik sold 455 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $35,945.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Antoine Papiernik sold 24,587 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total value of $1,896,887.05.

On Thursday, October 1st, Antoine Papiernik sold 17,744 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,336,478.08.

On Monday, September 28th, Antoine Papiernik sold 17,347 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $1,268,586.11.

On Friday, September 18th, Antoine Papiernik sold 12,653 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $926,073.07.

On Monday, September 14th, Antoine Papiernik sold 78,528 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $5,338,333.44.

On Thursday, August 27th, Antoine Papiernik sold 160,440 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $9,695,389.20.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Antoine Papiernik sold 60,657 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $3,642,452.85.

On Thursday, August 20th, Antoine Papiernik sold 33,822 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,029,658.22.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $71,526.00.

SWAV stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.98. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $58.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,042,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,005,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,530,000 after buying an additional 727,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after buying an additional 267,559 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,914,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after buying an additional 489,096 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 287.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,143,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after buying an additional 847,901 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.