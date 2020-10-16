Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) Plans GBX 1.56 Dividend

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SEQI opened at GBX 107.47 ($1.40) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.79. Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd has a 1 year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 118.60 ($1.55).

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

