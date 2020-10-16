Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) Plans GBX 1.56 Dividend

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON SEQI opened at GBX 107.47 ($1.40) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.79. Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd has a 1 year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 118.60 ($1.55).
Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Company Profile
