Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 46.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST opened at $47.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $576.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.