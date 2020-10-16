Seaport Global Securities Comments on Amcor plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amcor in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.47 on Friday. Amcor has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,522,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889,592 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,659,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,798,000 after buying an additional 4,486,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,679,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after buying an additional 2,456,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,216,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,515,000 after buying an additional 2,841,700 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,539,000 after buying an additional 271,100 shares during the period. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

