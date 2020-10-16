Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Shares Up 9.1%

Scott’s Liquid Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD)’s stock price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 4,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 8,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter.

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells household products, and skin and hair care products in the United States and internationally. Its household products include Scott's Liquid Gold wood care and floor restore products, as well as Dust 'N Go wipes.

