Scotiabank Trims Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Target Price to $18.00

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CAGDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cormark raised Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.79.

CAGDF stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

