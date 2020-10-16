Scotiabank Raises Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$9.00

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
VII has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CSFB increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.68.
Shares of Seven Generations Energy stock opened at C$4.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00. Seven Generations Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$9.05.
About Seven Generations Energy
Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.
