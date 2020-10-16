Scotiabank Raises Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$9.00

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VII has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CSFB increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.68.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy stock opened at C$4.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00. Seven Generations Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$9.05.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$374.10 million. Analysts expect that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

