Scotiabank Increases Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$34.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$25.25 in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.56.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of TXG opened at C$21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.54. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$8.79 and a one year high of C$25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.47.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$151.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.9408063 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total value of C$274,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$360,669.82.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.