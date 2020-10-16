Scotiabank Cuts Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Price Target to C$6.00

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.
U opened at C$3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $542.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.66. Uranium Participation has a 12-month low of C$3.12 and a 12-month high of C$5.39.
Uranium Participation Company Profile
Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
