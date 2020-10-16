Scotiabank Cuts Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Price Target to C$6.00

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

U opened at C$3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $542.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.66. Uranium Participation has a 12-month low of C$3.12 and a 12-month high of C$5.39.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($1.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Uranium Participation will post 0.2418045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Participation Company Profile

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

