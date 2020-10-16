Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $16.42 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

