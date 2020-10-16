ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur Sells 2,491 Shares of Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $54,851.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $553.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $636.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of ScanSource in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 250.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the third quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 296.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 8.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.