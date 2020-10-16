SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Update

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the September 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SAFE T GRP LTD/S stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 153.32% of SAFE T GRP LTD/S at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SFET opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. SAFE T GRP LTD/S has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $80,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.38.

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SAFE T GRP LTD/S had a negative return on equity of 79.15% and a negative net margin of 259.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter.

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

