Sabal Trust CO Sells 4,901 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,526,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 202,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,134,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.