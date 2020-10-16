Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $23.33 to $33.33 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating and a $30.67 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.35. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.81%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $168,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $2,034,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,660. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.2% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 396,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 132.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 123,457 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

