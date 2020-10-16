Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) PT Raised to C$6.10 at Eight Capital

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) had its target price increased by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$3.45 to C$6.10 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Rupert Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.60 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Rupert Resources stock opened at C$5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $559.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.88. Rupert Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.20.

In other Rupert Resources news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,681,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,249,900. Insiders have sold 49,100 shares of company stock valued at $227,915 in the last three months.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.