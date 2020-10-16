Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($4.88) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.88) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($4.93). William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($4.61) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($17.14) EPS.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RCL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.28.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $59.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $454,688,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 220.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,837 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2,349.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,277,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,711 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth $71,853,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 23,609.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,181,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,210 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.