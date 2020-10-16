Royal Bank of Canada Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $92.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMD. 140166 raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.

AMD stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a PE ratio of 156.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $11,871,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares in the company, valued at $208,004,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,635 shares of company stock worth $37,229,036. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 201,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 21,066 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 228,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 61,245 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,022,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,501,000 after buying an additional 521,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 224.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

