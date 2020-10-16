Roth Capital Increases Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,000.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $970.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,022.25.
Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,078.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $997.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $850.33. Shopify has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91. The company has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,767.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
