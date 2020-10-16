Roth Capital Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,000.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $1,286.00 to $1,318.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wedbush upgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,022.25.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,078.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $997.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $850.33. Shopify has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91. The company has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,767.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

