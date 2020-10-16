RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.

RMR Group has raised its dividend payment by 78.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.23. RMR Group has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.71 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RMR Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on RMR Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.07.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

