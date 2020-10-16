RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.10, for a total value of $2,731,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 13th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.75, for a total transaction of $2,847,500.00.
- On Tuesday, September 8th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $2,611,800.00.
- On Thursday, September 10th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.25, for a total transaction of $2,692,500.00.
- On Monday, August 24th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,400.00.
- On Friday, August 21st, Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $14,436,468.43.
Shares of RNG stock opened at $276.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.69 and its 200 day moving average is $265.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $317.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 89.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 211.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 378.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
RNG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.48.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.
