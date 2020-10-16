RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.10, for a total value of $2,731,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.75, for a total transaction of $2,847,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $2,611,800.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.25, for a total transaction of $2,692,500.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,400.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $14,436,468.43.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $276.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.69 and its 200 day moving average is $265.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $317.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 89.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 211.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 378.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.48.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

