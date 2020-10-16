RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (RHK.F) (ETR:RHK) Trading Up 0.1%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (RHK.F) (ETR:RHK)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €16.54 ($19.46) and last traded at €16.54 ($19.46). Approximately 501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.52 ($19.44).

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.57. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 57.42.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (RHK.F) Company Profile (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

